Adventist Health St. Helena hospital recognized with a 5-star rating

Adventist Health St. Helena
Adventist Health St. Helena has earned a five-star rating, the highest-possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), said a news release.
This award represents a leading resource consumers use to determine where they’ll seek care, said the release.
Only 14% of hospitals nationwide and in California have earned five stars.
“We achieved this recognition by providing the best possible care to our patients, while ensuring they are cared for in a safe and compassionate environment,” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.
The federal agency for their CMS Overall Star Rating, assigns 1-5 stars based on a hospital’s performance across five quality performance areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timeliness and effectiveness of care.
Photos of the month: A look at Napa Valley news in pictures, April 2021
As many as a dozen demonstrators at a time held placards on Thursday opposing the closure of Harvest Middle School while standing at Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue, outside the headquarters of the Napa Valley Unified School District.
Howard Yune, Register
A beer garden, restaurant, lounge seating and outdoor venue offering a “laidback luxury aesthetic has been proposed for the 5-acre former Copia south garden and pavilion area. It would be called Oxbow Yard.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Tim Hetzer of Napa aims for a strike at Napa Bowl on Friday. Since its reopening, masks are required but can be removed when you are at your lane.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa resident Ryan O'Conner, 17, gets his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month at a clinic at the Meritage Resort. The dose is being administered by Aaron Roberts, RN, of Kaiser Permanente, Vacaville.
Napa County
Chef Todd Humphries will continue to serve his globally inspired, eclectic menu, when Kitchen Door restaurant moves to downtown Napa this winter.
Sarah Anne Risk
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This couple was from Sacramento.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Protesting layoffs at Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center, a group of workers and supporters gathered Wednesday for a one-day picket in front of the hospital.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Workers are building a bridge that will carry two lanes of traffic from Highway 12 to Interstate 80, eliminating a merge point that can back traffic up a mile into Jameson Canyon.
Barry Eberling
Work being done on a new Highway 12/Interstate 80 interchange in Solano County. The $77 million project to ease eastbound Highway 12 evening rush hour congestion in Jameson Canyon should be finished in fall 2022.
Barry Eberling
A new mural, by Morgan Bricca, has been added to the side of 807 Soscol Ave. in Napa. The building, formerly home to a newspaper distributor, was to become a brewery, but it remains available.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
A woman keeping vigil Wednesday morning outside Napa's Planned Parenthood clinic on Jefferson Street slowly paced the sidewalk. yards away from a parked pickup truck with a "PRAY TO END ABORTION" placard propped up in the cargo bed. An ordinance approved by the City Council on Tuesday would regulate the area 30 feet from the entrances of reproductive health centers, prohibiting shouting, amplified sound, or following clinic visitors unwilling to engage them. T
Howard Yune, Register
People lined up for OLE Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall earlier this year. Napa County learned Tuesday that it would remain in the orange tier because hospitalizations are not skyrocketing.
Howard Yune, Register file photo
Early dinner customers at Bistro Jeanty on Monday evening were seated outside the French restaurant on Washington Street. Yountville's Town Council recently approved an extension of permit waivers that allows eateries that gained special permission to set up outdoor seating during the coronavirus pandemic to keep such tables and chairs in place through June 2022.
Howard Yune, Register
Balancing Act, an aluminum sculpture by James Moore, is part of the outdoor gallery adorning downtown Yountville.
Howard Yune, Register
Members of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated deliver cookies to firefighters at the Angwin Fire Department.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
People wait outside a vaccine clinic hosted by OLE Health at the Wine Train's Napa station. Demand for vaccinations has begun softening, public health officials say.
Sarah Klearman, Register
Bertha Delgadillo and Gustavo Rodriguez thank Azteca Market, Sunshine Foods and Villa Corona for donating burritos on April 17.
Submitted photo
Calistoga Rotarians Diane Barrett, seated left, Jim Barnes, Bev Barnes, back left, Peggy Berlin, Julia Leza, Jacob helped out at this year's BBQ & Bingo fundraiser, a drive thru event.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
During the pandemic Napa Bowl had been closed but it has since reopened.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Josiah Baldivino, left, and Stevie Stacionis, opened Bay Grape Napa, an unconventional wine shop, in March.
Emma K. Morris
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Angwin's Pacific Union College joined the Barrels of Fun craze that's swept St. Helena.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Sheep, like these at Rombauer Vineyards, mow down the cover crop and add natural fertilizer.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
The crew at Dr. Wilkinson's new restaurant House of Better led by chef Trevor Logan, left, Jennie Russell, Nate Graham, and Melessio Santiago. The menu is inspired by Logan's time spent in the southwest and many dishes are infused with roasted green chiles, including the pie.
Zia Wesley photo
