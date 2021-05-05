 Skip to main content
Adventist Health St. Helena hospital recognized with a 5-star rating

Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena has earned a five-star rating, the highest-possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), said a news release. 

This award represents a leading resource consumers use to determine where they’ll seek care, said the release.

Only 14% of hospitals nationwide and in California have earned five stars.

“We achieved this recognition by providing the best possible care to our patients, while ensuring they are cared for in a safe and compassionate environment,” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president. 

The federal agency for their CMS Overall Star Rating, assigns 1-5 stars based on a hospital’s performance across five quality performance areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timeliness and effectiveness of care.

Info: AdventistHealth.org

