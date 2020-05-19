Adventist Health St. Helena launchs virtual healing program for cancer survivors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena is launching a new program to support cancer survivors. A Time to Heal is a 12-week program that helps cancer survivors regain their physical, emotional and spiritual health after cancer treatment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will begin its first series virtually on Tuesday, May 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Any survivor that has been diagnosed with cancer is eligible to join the program, whether they have received treatment at the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center or elsewhere. Each session includes gentle stretching and instruction on topics such as nutrition, regaining strength, relationships, happiness, resilience and more from visiting experts. Sessions are led by trained oncology nurses and mental health professionals.

“Having cancer can be psychologically challenging and physically exhausting. One can lose their sense of self. Like someone undergoing cardiac rehab after a heart attack, a cancer survivor deserves help in their recovery from cancer, too,” said Colleen Winters, clinical navigator at the Cancer Center.