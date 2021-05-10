Adventist Health St. Helena Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center earns accreditation

The Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena announced it has been granted Cancer Program Accreditation by the Commission on Cancer (Coc), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, the Cancer Center met 100% of the 24 CoC quality care standards, demonstrating a level of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
The accreditation validates the Center’s multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.
“I’m proud of our cancer center team for their rigorous preparation for this accreditation, but even moreso for the compassionate, high-quality care they provide every day,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. “Our community deserves the very best cancer treatment, and we are privileged to ensure they can receive that right here in the Napa Valley where they are most comfortable and without having to drive to a university program.”
The CoC Accreditation Program provides cancer programs with a framework to ensure high quality patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.
Patients also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan documenting the care each patient receives. Through all-encompassing support programs and services, the center’s support program seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.
“Our multi-disciplinary tumor boards and clinics engage in the latest evidence-based therapies for our patients that rival or exceeds those at academic centers, and our affiliation with national clinical trial programs allow patients to receive the best care close to home,” said Dr. Tyler Kang, medical oncologist and hematologist, who also chaired the CoC committee for the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center.
Like all CoC-accredited facilities, the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.
The Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena was established in 2009 and offers multi-disciplinary cancer care, including medical oncology and radiation oncology treatment, all under one roof. In addition, the Center’s affiliation with the University of California San Francisco provides access to advanced clinical trials. Medical offices in Napa and Hidden Valley Lake ensure that patients from throughout the area have convenient access to care. Learn more at MartinONeilCancerCenter.org.