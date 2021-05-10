Adventist Health St. Helena Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center earns accreditation

The Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena announced it has been granted Cancer Program Accreditation by the Commission on Cancer (Coc), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, the Cancer Center met 100% of the 24 CoC quality care standards, demonstrating a level of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

The accreditation validates the Center’s multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.

“I’m proud of our cancer center team for their rigorous preparation for this accreditation, but even moreso for the compassionate, high-quality care they provide every day,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. “Our community deserves the very best cancer treatment, and we are privileged to ensure they can receive that right here in the Napa Valley where they are most comfortable and without having to drive to a university program.”