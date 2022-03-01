Adventist Health St. Helena named in Women's Choice Awards

Adventist Health St. Helena has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, Heart Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and as one of America’s Best Stroke Centers by the Women’s Choice Award.

The award signifies that Adventist Health St. Helena is in the top 1% for Emergency Care, the top 5% for Heart Care, the top 1% for Minimally Invasive Surgery and the top 5% for Stroke Care (percentages measured from 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering these services).

“Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women who make over 90% of healthcare decisions,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Our Best Hospital awards gives women the confidence that they need to know they have selected a hospital where they and their families are more likely to receive care that is truly patient-centric for the best possible outcomes.”

“We are honored to be acknowledged as a trusted referral source for women and as one of America’s Best Hospitals for our services. It is a well-deserved tribute to our dedicated staff and their concern for the well-being of the community.” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.

The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit womenschoiceaward.com to learn more.