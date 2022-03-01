Adventist Health St. Helena named in Women's Choice Awards

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Adventist Health St. Helena has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, Heart Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and as one of America’s Best Stroke Centers by the Women’s Choice Award.
The award signifies that Adventist Health St. Helena is in the top 1% for Emergency Care, the top 5% for Heart Care, the top 1% for Minimally Invasive Surgery and the top 5% for Stroke Care (percentages measured from 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering these services).
“Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women who make over 90% of healthcare decisions,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Our Best Hospital awards gives women the confidence that they need to know they have selected a hospital where they and their families are more likely to receive care that is truly patient-centric for the best possible outcomes.”
“We are honored to be acknowledged as a trusted referral source for women and as one of America’s Best Hospitals for our services. It is a well-deserved tribute to our dedicated staff and their concern for the well-being of the community.” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.
The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit
womenschoiceaward.com to learn more.
Photo flashback: a rare glimpse into the hidden art of Napa State Hospital
Rare photos of art inside Napa State Hospital
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. This photo was taken in 1981.
Jim Pryts photo
Bob Swan looks at a photo of a 1950s themed mural he painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jim Pryts photo
Jim Pryts photo
A photo from a Star Wars mural Bob Swan painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jim Pryts photo
A 1982 Napa Register story about Bob Swan and his murals at Napa State hospital.
A 1982 Napa Register story about Bob Swan and his murals at Napa State hospital.
Napa Valley Register
A 1982 Napa Register story about Bob Swan and his murals at Napa State hospital.
A 1982 Napa Register story about Bob Swan and his murals at Napa State hospital.
Napa Register
Jim Pryts photo
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jim Pryts photo
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napan Bob Swan worked at Napa State hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Jim Pryts photo
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jim Pryts photo
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Decades ago, Napan Bob Swan painted this mural and hundreds more at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. These photos were taken in 1981. This mural is called Noah's Ark.
Jim Pryts photo
A photo of Bob Swan in front of a fantastical mural he painted at Napa State Hospital. A psychiatric technician, Swan worked at the hospital from 1962 to 1995. The artwork was never viewable by the public.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jim Pryts photo
A photo from inside one patient room at Napa State Hospital. Bob Swan painted the picture hanging on the left.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Jim Pryts photo
Jim Pryts photo
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Psychiatric technician Bob Swan worked at Napa State Hospital from 1962 to 1995.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Psychiatric technician Bob Swan worked at Napa State hospital from 1962 to 1995. Eventually, he became the de facto artist-in-residence, painting hundreds of murals on the campus. Today, Swan is 77 and still lives in Napa, but is about to move to Santa Rosa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
