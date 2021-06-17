Adventist Health St. Helena receives Advanced Primary Stroke Center certification

Adventist Health St. Helena announced the completion of The Joint Commission’s stroke survey, said a news release.
With the completion of this survey, Adventist Health St. Helena is recognized for meeting the necessary standards to support better outcomes related to stroke care.
The Joint Commission’s accreditation for Advanced Primary Stroke Center at Adventist Health St. Helena validates the hospital’s abilities and practices in preventing and treating strokes. Those who receive treatment are guided through a process from beginning to end by a dedicated team specializing in stroke treatment, said the release.
"The goal of the stroke team is to quickly and appropriately care for the stroke patient and return them to a desirable quality of life," said the release. "This is especially important to the members of the Upper Napa Valley Community, as prompt evaluation and treatment are critical for saving brain function in stroke patients."
"Now, with certification, our ability to save brain cells combined with the new expedited access to this care means we save both lives and the quality of those lives for our community," said the release. "Stroke patients can now get to an Advanced Primary Stroke Center within minutes."
As an Advanced Primary Stroke Center, Adventist Health St. Helena offers the following standards of care: A dedicated stroke-focused program; medical professionals trained in stroke care; individualized care that specifically meets the needs of stroke patients; patient involvement in their hospital care. The Joint Commission certification marks the culmination of our efforts in training and staffing to ensure the highest level of care.
Info: 707-963-8860.
