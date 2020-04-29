Adventist Health St. Helena recognized for excellence

Healthgrades bestowed the following 2019 clinical achievements to Adventist Health St. Helena:
Orthopaedics
• America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)
• Joint Replacement Excellence Award Recipient for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)
• Top 5% in the nation for Joint Replacement for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)
• Top 10% in the nation for Joint Replacement for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)
• Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 8 years in a row (2012-2019)
• Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement in 2019
Cardiac
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for 4 years in a row (2016-2019)
• Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures for 2 years in a row (2018-2019)
Gastrointestinal
• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed for 2 years in a row (2018-2019)
The Healthgrades awards are based on independently analyzed data that compares actual vs. predicted performance for specific patient outcomes.
“We are honored to receive these achievements from Healthgrades, which recognizes the hard work and dedication of these specialists, ” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!