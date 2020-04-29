Adventist Health St. Helena recognized for excellence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Healthgrades bestowed the following 2019 clinical achievements to Adventist Health St. Helena:

Orthopaedics

• America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)

• Joint Replacement Excellence Award Recipient for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)

• Top 5% in the nation for Joint Replacement for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)

• Top 10% in the nation for Joint Replacement for 6 years in a row (2014-2019)

• Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 8 years in a row (2012-2019)

• Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement in 2019

Cardiac

• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for 4 years in a row (2016-2019)

• Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures for 2 years in a row (2018-2019)

Gastrointestinal

• Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed for 2 years in a row (2018-2019)