Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

Dr. Michael Caravelli

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Michael Caravelli has joined the Coon Joint Replacement Institute at Adventist Health St. Helena. 

 Submitted photo

The Coon Joint Replacement Institute at Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes board certified orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Caravelli, a specialist in minimally invasive knee and hip joint replacement surgery and treatment of osteoarthritis.

Caravelli has over a decade of surgical experience and completed rigorous training with a residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, and a fellowship at the University of California San Francisco. His expertise includes robotic-assisted total and partial knee replacement, direct anterior hip replacement and complex knee and revision surgery.

“My focus is on a patient-centered approach with the goal of improving quality of life for those suffering from joint pain,” Caravelli said. “I am also passionate about improving care delivery by monitoring quality, value and outcome data. I’m excited to join the Coon Joint Replacement Institute team and continue its legacy of exceptional outcomes.”

Caravelli comes to St. Helena from The Center for Orthopedic & Neurological Care and Research in Bend, Oregon. He joins fellow orthopedic surgeons Dr. John Diana and Dr. Ryan Moore and a team of specialized advanced practice providers, nurses, therapists and navigators.

“The Coon Joint Replacement Institute is a well-established program with nearly 12,000 successful joint replacements completed over the last ten years,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. “By welcoming Dr. Caravelli, we will be able to serve even more patients who choose us because of our incredible physician team and award-winning program.”

Caravelli is welcoming new patients at 6 Woodland Road, Suite 202 in St. Helena. Patients may call 877-747-9991 or visit AdventistHealthJointCare.org to learn more and request an appointment.

