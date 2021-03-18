After a 6-year absence, City of Calistoga to reactivate Green Committee

The City is reviving the Calistoga Green Committee, to advise the City Council on matters relating to policies and programs regarding the Calistoga Climate Action Plan, and help the city work towards sustainable programs.

The Green Committee was originally established by the City in 2011, and was not formally disbanded, but meetings grew more infrequent and the last one was held in late 2015. The Committee played a large role in the plastic bag ban.

The council on Tuesday unanimously agreed that the committee should be reactivated, noting that there are many issues that could and should be addressed.

In the coming weeks the city will be advertising for candidates to serve on the committee. Those who live in the geographical boundaries within the school district and those involved with or having experience with environmental or green industries would be encouraged to apply.

Potential items of discussion for the Green Committee might include “Reach Codes,” limitations on chemical fertilizers, and restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers. The committee could also coordinate efforts with other green and climate change organizations within the county.

