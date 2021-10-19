After a devastating summer of fire, parts of California might get a break this fall

Even then, the region might not be in the clear. Fire officials are observing fire behavior trends that are challenging conceptions of what’s normal.

The L.A. County area typically doesn’t see large-scale brush fires during the winter and early spring months of January through March. But this year there were several, Ferguson said.

The storms are also not expected to pull California out of drought. The state just reported its driest year in a century. A total of 11.87 inches of rain and snow fell in California in the 2021 water year, according to the the Western Regional Climate Center. That’s roughly half of what experts deem average.

“It took quite a while to get to our drought levels,” Wachter said. “It will take quite a while to get out of it.”

If the models are correct, though, the storms could make a dent in the drought in parts of Northern California, he said.

Still, more is riding on the winter months, when California typically gets much of its moisture in the form of snow in the Sierra Nevada.