After COVID-19, with Calistoga winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown

During the interview, Brown talked about how the intense wildfires of 2017 and 2018 affected the valley’s wineries, especially the issue of smoke taint. “Some of the 2017 wines, also affected by a severe heatwave with temperatures as high as 117.” Some of them had an aftertaste of ‘extinguished campfire’,” he said. “It’s the first time we really had to pour wine down the drain, very sad.”

Wines from 2018 came from a smaller acreage and geographic region and were less affected by that year’s fires. “2019 should be a great vintage,” said Brown. “It’s a big vintage; we were out in the vineyards early, and I think people will be really impressed by the 2019 wines.”

Molesworth also asked Brown about his palate and what his biggest influences are when crafting a Cabernet. Brown said, “Well, I tend to model a Cab on all the different wines I’ve tasted. In the back of my brain I’ve got memories of past vintages I love that shape my style. Wines from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s have been a constant model. For example, right now I think the 1978 Stag’s Leap Cab is a pristine, classic wine that is showing beautifully.”

It’s too early to tell what the 2020 vintage will bring although as Brown noted, the shutdown will mean less wine bottled overall. But he’s betting on that crop being a good one.