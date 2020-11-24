After fires, is Napa Valley normal or utterly changed?

Intuition might suggest that in 2020 housing prices would have dropped in the Napa Valley. But that’s not the case. According to Zillow, the median sold price of a single-family home in Napa County in 2011 was $361,000, but by August 2020 it had hit $867,000 — more than a 140% increase in little less than a decade. Why are the prices of homes in the valley surging during a pandemic and climbing seemingly unabated during a brutal fire season? The reason is that Bay Area buyers with plenty of cash are looking to escape the city and find second or third residences in rural communities where they might work from home and home-school their children. And although those who sell at such high prices might be pleased, few are able to stay in the area, taking their windfalls and moving to less-expensive locations such as Idaho, Colorado, Oregon and Arizona. Such pricing also further excludes workers from ever purchasing a home, meaning that they need to rent or find shelter many miles away and commute.