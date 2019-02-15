After more than 41 years of service, Angwin Community Ambulance will close on Friday.
Angwin Community Ambulance has provided ambulance services to Angwin and its surrounding communities since 1977.
The all-volunteer ambulance service stood as one of the last remaining volunteer ambulance providers in California, said a news release.
However, like many other volunteer ambulance organizations, Angwin Community Ambulance has faced staffing challenges that have made it difficult to maintain the services that they have long provided.
In 2012, American Medical Response (AMR) and Angwin Community Ambulance began a partnership to continue providing reliable ambulance coverage in Angwin and its surrounding areas.
AMR, the largest ambulance provider in the United States, is contracted with Napa County to provide paramedic response and ambulance transportation countywide.
In anticipation of the Angwin Community Ambulance closure, AMR is enhancing services provided in the Angwin community to continue services.
AMR is working closely with the Napa County Fire Department and Angwin Volunteer Fire Station during the transition to strengthen the emergency response system in the Angwin response area, said the release.