Angwin hit with second weekend power outage

A third power outage in eight days left residents of Angwin without power beginning Saturday evening at about 4:45 p.m. Power was restored at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the outage was a downed tree branch on Lloyd Lane, affecting 1,472 Pacific Gas & Electric customers. PG&E notified customers by text alert on Saturday that power was expected to be restored by 8:15 p.m. Another text alert Saturday evening informed customers that power was expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Sunday.

Angwin experienced two power outages over most of last weekend, which affected 2,300 customers including those in Deer Park and St. Helena. Those outages were caused by a bird's nest and a tree branch interfering with overhead lines.