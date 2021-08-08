Angwin hit with second weekend power outage

A third power outage in eight days left residents of Angwin without power beginning Saturday evening at about 4:45 p.m. Power was restored at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The cause of the outage was a downed tree branch on Lloyd Lane, affecting 1,472 Pacific Gas & Electric customers. PG&E notified customers by text alert on Saturday that power was expected to be restored by 8:15 p.m. Another text alert Saturday evening informed customers that power was expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Sunday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Angwin experienced two power outages over most of last weekend, which affected 2,300 customers including those in Deer Park and St. Helena. Those outages were caused by a bird's nest and a tree branch interfering with overhead lines.
The ground crew on Sunday said PG&E has recently installed new digital technology in Angwin that can detect interference or a downed wire in real time, called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL). The technology was installed in Calistoga earlier this year.
While REFCL can de-energize lines before sparking could cause a fire, the system requires that crews inspect the entire system within the area before power is restored.
Photos: Kincade Fire evacuation and devastation
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
Photos: Kincade Fire
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.