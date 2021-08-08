 Skip to main content
Angwin hit with second weekend power outage

PG&E crew in Angwin

A PG&E crew worked on a downed power line in Angwin on Sunday. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

A third power outage in eight days left residents of Angwin without power beginning Saturday evening at about 4:45 p.m. Power was restored at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the outage was a downed tree branch on Lloyd Lane, affecting 1,472 Pacific Gas & Electric customers. PG&E notified customers by text alert on Saturday that power was expected to be restored by 8:15 p.m. Another text alert Saturday evening informed customers that power was expected to be restored by 1 p.m. Sunday. 

Angwin experienced two power outages over most of last weekend, which affected 2,300 customers including those in Deer Park and St. Helena. Those outages were caused by a bird's nest and a tree branch interfering with overhead lines.

The ground crew on Sunday said PG&E has recently installed new digital technology in Angwin that can detect interference or a downed wire in real time, called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL). The technology was installed in Calistoga earlier this year. 

While REFCL can de-energize lines before sparking could cause a fire, the system requires that crews inspect the entire system within the area before power is restored.

A crew from Atlas Tree picks up downed trees at Herb Lamb Vineyards in Deer Park on Tuesday, under a new program launched by PG&E.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

