Angwin resident Ryan Peterson aims to provide 1 million meals with 50-mile run on 50th birthday (copy)

That left Alaska as the last state on his list. Prior to the start of June, the state had a strict policy that out-of-state visitors had to self-quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to travel around the state, which would have hamstrung Peterson’s ability to train and inevitably run the race.

State officials are currently relaxing some of those stricter policies, including the 14-day quarantine for visitors, which got Peterson thinking he could still hit his original mark. But he’s decided to hold off on taking an impromptu trip north for now.

“I’ve decided to postpone Alaska until later this summer,” he said in an email on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s worth the risk of putting my family all on a plane so I can run a marathon and then turn around and head back home. I don’t want to do it solo – this started as a family adventure and I want it to end that way. Need to have them at the finish line with me when the goal is achieved.”

This 12-year goal has always had an aspect of adventure to it for his family. His wife, Heather, 46, thought it would be a great way for their three children – Hailey, 19, Will, 16, and Ethan, 13 – to see the country as they grew up.

“She’s definitely the brains of the operation,” he said with a laugh.