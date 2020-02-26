Angwin’s Las Posadas forest closed to recreation

The rugged trails and scenic vistas of Angwin’s Las Posadas State Forest have provided decades of enjoyment for local hikers, bikers and even one sitting president.

Now, as Cal Fire tightens up management of the 796-acre forest, those days of recreational use have come to an end.

Anita Blake, a naturalist and botanist, donated the property to what is now Cal Fire in 1930. She was adamant that it be reserved for forestry and botany research and tree propagation — not for recreational use.

“It’s very clearly stated in the deed: sole use forestry, botany, kindred subjects. No recreation,” said Peter Leuzinger, Cal Fire forest manager for what is now called Las Posadas Experimental Forest as well as Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest in Lake County.

“I understand that it doesn’t make people happy to hear that they were never supposed to have been on Las Posadas,” Leuzinger said. “But the state of California through the Department of Forestry made a commitment to the Blake family many years ago that we would not allow recreation.”