Angwin seeks to reopen possible wildfire escape route

The Angwin Community Council and contractor Dennis Helmer of Helmer & Sons offered to help repair the road. Volunteers would do such things as improve the erosion prevention system at the slide and widen the roadway into the bank side.

The Board of Supervisors directed public works officials to meet with the council and see if the repairs can meet all technical and safety requirements.

This wouldn’t reopen Old Howell Mountain Road for unfettered, regular use, as before the January 2017 storm. But it could be opened for evacuations, if emergency officials saw the need.

“It’s possible it could be, although it would be a rare situation,” Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. “I don’t think we’d ever simply open the gates and ask people to go that way.”

The big fix would be for the county to spend that $2 million to $3 million to repair Old Howell Mountain Road and reopen it to traffic at all times.

But a county report said even a repaired Old Howell Mountain could be “a virtual death trap” as an evacuation route during a wildfire. That’s because it is narrow and winds along a steep mountain slope with heavily wooded wildfire fuels below.