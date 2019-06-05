The winners of the Calistoga Community Awards for 2018/2019 have been announced by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, honoring those who continually volunteer their services to make the community a better place.
This year, the Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement award goes to Jim Barnes. Barnes served two terms on the city council, is an active member and Adjunct of the Calistoga American Legion, and his face is regularly seen as he volunteers for a number of community events throughout the year.
Further awards went to Michael Swanton, of Laura Michael Wines, for Citizen of the Year; Rita Gatens for Volunteer of the Year; Blackbird of Calistoga for Business of the Year; Calistoga Farmers' Market for Nonprofit of the Year; and Rose Beck, Carol Bush, and Steve Flynn have been honored for their work on the Tractor Parade Committee with the Spirit of Calistoga Award.
The honorees will be awarded at a luncheon celebration at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 24. Tickets for the luncheon are $50 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/2019-annual-calistoga-community-awards-luncheon-tickets-55595251895?mc_cid=5e52879f85&mc_eid=2914a9c4d6#tickets.