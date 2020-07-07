Annual Calistoga Harvest Table cancelled

This would have been the Harvest Table's seventh year, in what has become one of the Napa Valley’s most coveted events. Tickets normally go on sale in July and sell out in a matter of minutes. Last year, 800 ticketholders gathered to sip and commune while they dined at a 1,000-foot-long table in the center of Calistoga’s downtown Lincoln Avenue.

"We are deeply disappointed to share that the Chamber has made the decision to cancel this year's Harvest Table," the Chamber's announcement stated. "As most of you know, Harvest Table takes a great deal of advance planning on the parts of the Chamber and local restaurants and wineries. Given the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 related restrictions, we felt it is in the best interest of the community to cancel the event for 2020. We are already looking at ways to make Harvest Table 2021 better than ever and thank you for your patience and understanding."