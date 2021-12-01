 Skip to main content
Annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner is Dec. 25

Calistoga Christmas

Calistoga Parks & Recreation Director Rachel Melick, center, is a major coordinator of the Christmas Day dinner, along with her mother, Peggy Melick, and Tom Stepp. 

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Come share the holiday spirit and join with friends and neighbors at the 38th annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner, Dec. 25.

All community members are invited to enjoy a full complimentary dinner and dessert from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club gym, 1401 N. Oak St.

For those unable to physically attend, a dinner can be delivered to your home. Be sure to call before Dec. 20 to reserve a meal. Call (707) 942-2838 or visit recreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us.

The annual event is coordinated by the Parks & Recreation Department, and if you wish to make a food, drink or monetary donation, please call or email the department. Tax-deductable monetary donations can also be sent to 1232 Washington St. Calistoga, CA 94515.

