Annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner is Dec. 25

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Come share the holiday spirit and join with friends and neighbors at the 38
th annual Calistoga Holiday Dinner, Dec. 25.
All community members are invited to enjoy a full complimentary dinner and dessert from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club gym, 1401 N. Oak St.
For those unable to physically attend, a dinner can be delivered to your home. Be sure to call before Dec. 20 to reserve a meal. Call (707) 942-2838 or visit
recreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us.
The annual event is coordinated by the Parks & Recreation Department, and if you wish to make a food, drink or monetary donation, please call or email the department. Tax-deductable monetary donations can also be sent to 1232 Washington St. Calistoga, CA 94515.
What actually happens to all those letters to Santa? Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has that magical answer.
Flashback Friday: Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade through the years
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
This photo of Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade, by Tim Carl, took first place for The Weekly Calistogan in the California News Publishers Association's "California Journalism Awards" contest for work published in 2019.
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
The Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade is scheduled to take place Dec. 4 this year.
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
This year's holiday events in Calistoga promise to surpass those in year's past, including the Lighted Tractor Parade, seen here, in 2019.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
The annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga, seen here in 2019, will not take place this year due to COVIVD-19 restrictions. Other events, like Zooming with Santa, will take place instead.
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Tim Carl
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Yellow "Minions" rode tiny tractors as part of the float organized by Garton Tractor of Fairfield.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Romeo Vineyards & Cellars won Best in Show and Best Float for its entry in the 2019 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Lori Cantrell of the Calistoga Post Office spreads the wings of her colorful costume.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Spectators line the street in front of the colorfully lit Mount View Hotel for a glimpse at the Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
A light shower falls during Saturday's Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Santa Claus waves to spectators atop a Calistoga fire truck.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Regusci Winery's entry in Calistoga's 2019 Lighted Tractor Parade. This year, lighted tractors will be parked at various spots around town starting Dec. 5.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
Lori Cantrell of the Calistoga Post Office spreads the wings of her colorful costume during the city's Lighted Tractor Parade in 2019. This year's procession is one of several public events in the Napa Valley to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Spectators await the arrival of Santa on a Calistoga fire truck.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Regusci Winery's entry in Saturday's Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Trucks and tractors decked with lights make their way down Lincoln Street for the 18th annual lighted tractor parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Hoop girls with their flashing hoola hoops wave to the crowds as they make their way down Lincoln Street for the 18th annual lighted tractor parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Mary and Joseph cradle baby Jesus as the Nativity makes its way down Lincoln Street at the close of the 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Diana Clark and her dog PhoSho keep each other warms as they endure sub-freezing temperatures while watching Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Snow falls on Santa as a column of flames shoot up over him from the Calistoga Balloons float during the 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Spectators revel in the fake snow falling on them as they watch the 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Hula girls on Pete's Tractors float dance in the "snow" falling on Lincoln Street during Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Rudolph dances atop a Caterpillar tractor float during the 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Trucks and tractors decked with lights make their way down Lincoln Street for the 18th annual lighted tractor parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Spectators revel in the fake snow falling on them as they watch the 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Floats are accompanied my elves and merrymakers during Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Spectators walk through a "snow flurries" of dishsoap as they watch the 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - One of the many John Deere tractors in the Calistoga 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade makes its way down Lincoln Street on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Santa waves to the crowds as columns of flames shoot up over him from the Calistoga Balloons float during the 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's 18th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2013, CALISTOGA, CA - Trucks and tractors decked with lights line up for the start of the 18th annual lighted tractor parade in downtown Calistoga on Saturday night. Lisa James/ Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's Holiday Tradition
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 1, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Cruising along in his train of golf carts, Santa closes out the annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's Holiday Tradition
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 1, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Calistogans and other spectators from around the area endured steady rains to watch the annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's Holiday Tradition
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 1, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Two-year-old Mac Watson enjoys the view of the Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga from atop his father Charlie Watson's shoulders Saturday night. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's Holiday Tradition
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 1, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Calistogans and other spectators from around the area endured steady rains to watch the annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's Holiday Tradition
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 1, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Floats adorned with lights cut through the rain to light up downtown Calistoga at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday night. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's Holiday Tradition
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 1, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Floats adorned with lights cut through the rain to light up downtown Calistoga at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday night. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga's Holiday Tradition
SATURDAY - DECEMBER 1, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Mrs. Claus leads Santa in their train of golf carts at the annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade in downtown Calistoga Saturday night. Lisa James/Register
Lisa James/Register
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
An estimated 10,000 people attended the Calistoga LIghted Tractor Parade in 2018.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
An estimated 16,000 people lined Lincoln Avenue for Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade in 2018.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
The annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade will take place Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Firetrucks fitted with lights blared horns to the cheers of the crowd during the parade.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
New this year were barricades set up along the parade route to keep the crowd safe.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
The UpValley Family Centers' glowing, magical tractor-pulled float.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Dickens-era carolers regaled the crowds with Christmas songs preceeding the Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 1, in downtown Calistoga.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
The Oakland Police Department's motorcycle brigade wowed the crowds with complicated figure eight maneuvers during the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade Dec. 1.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Christmas parade
Santa and his helpers during the Calistoga Lighted Tractor parade in December 2017.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
UpValley Family Centers makes a difference
Calistoga resident and UpValley Family Centers board member Genevieve Welsh drove the center’s float in the 2017 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Romeo Vineyards float
Romeo Vineyards float tied for Best of Show in the 2017 Annual Lighted Tractor Parade.
Visit Calistoga
Pacific Union College float
Pacific Union College float tied for Best of Show in the 2017 Annual Lighted Tractor Parade.
Visit Calistoga
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2017
Holiday lights provide a festive glow inside the trailer.
Anne Ward Ernst
Watching the parade
A crowd gathered in the intersection of Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue to watch the 22nd Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in 2017. Their faces are illuminated in a soft glow from the Calistoga Balloon flare (not seen in this photo.)
Anne Ward Ernst
Frank Hope photo
Frank Hope captures the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade through the window of August Briggs Tasting Room on Lincoln Avenue. Hope won the Bronze Prize award.
Submitted by Visit Calistoga
Calistoga High School's Tiny House
The Tiny House was in this year’s Lighted Tractor Parade. It was strung with lights and a false chimney added on top to give Santa Claus (played by Calistoga High School wood shop teacher Erik Parry) a place to enter to leave presents.
Anne Ward Ernst, weekly calistogan
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Submitted photo
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
The Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga on Saturday.
Tim Carl photo
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
The crowds at the 2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tom Stockwell photos, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
This tractor participated in last year's tractor parade through Calistoga.
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Parade judges have included U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson (in red scarf).
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Crowds (and dogs) bundled together along Lincoln Avenue on a brisk night during the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade last Saturday.
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Santa Claus waves as he heads down Lincoln Avenue in a decorated vehicle on Saturday night.
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Naughty or nice, Santa had his eye on everyone at the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade last Saturday.
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
American Legion Post 211 represented at the 2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tom Stockwell, Star
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade 2016
Lit,wrapped gifts ride high in the mouth of this tractor as it rolls down Lincoln Avenue.
Tom Stockwell, Calistogan
2016 Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
20th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
20th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga took a slightly different route this year, but still down Lincoln Ave. It started at Stevenson Street and turned right onto Cedar Street.
Tom Stockwell/Weekly Calistogan
20th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
Santa rolls by at the 20th annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Tom Stockwell/Star
20th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
The crowds lined the street up and down Lincoln Avenue for the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade. An estimated 12,000 spectators filled the sidewalks and spilled out six deep onto the street.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Crowds run six deep at 20th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Lincoln Avenue was wall-to-wall people at the 20th annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Bright lights at the 20th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
The tractors and their trailers split the night with brilliant lights at the 20th annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday.
Tom Stockwell/Star
20th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
The 20th annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade drew thousands of spectators who lined the street.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Founders of Lighted Tractor Parade lead 20th
Founders of the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade celebrate 20 years of Christmas fun. Founders on the tractor and the sleigh included Jeri Arnold, Steve Flynn, Chris Layton, Sue Mauro and Tim Petersen.
Tom Stockwell/Weekly Calistogan
20th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade
Gondolas spew fire at the 20th annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Little tractor brings snow to parade
One of the smallest of tractors at the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade brought snow to the crowds as it made its way down Lincoln Avenue toward the judges’ table in the 2013 parade.
Tom Stockwell/Star
Big tractors bring big gifts
One of the largest tractors at the Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga last Saturday was this tractor by Goodwill of the Redwood Empire, filled with toys.
Tom Stockwell,
St. Helena Star photos
Calistoga Tractor Parade
A parade participant, dressed as Pinocchio, took part in Calistoga’s 19th annual Lighted Tractor Parade last year through downtown streets.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Calistoga Tractor Parade
A variety of motorized vehicles took to the streets in downtown Calistoga at last year’s Lighted Tractor Parade.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
Farmers Insurance made a fine tractor display.
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
Calistoga Hot Air Balloons’ tractor entry warmed parade watchers down Lincoln Avenue with this fire blast.
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
Thousands of parade watchers lined Lincoln Avenue enjoying the Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday.
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
One of the decorated tractors in last year’s parade.
Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
Santa rides on a decorated tractor in last year’s parade.
Calistogan file photo
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2014
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!