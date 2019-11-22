Calistoga's Annual Lighted Tractor Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
There will be festivities all weekend long starting on Friday, Dec. 6, with the Tree Lighting Street Fair and Holiday Shopping from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Calistoga, along with photos with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m.
Santa will be at the Calistoga Welcome Center again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Hop on the Holly Trolley and cruise down Calistoga's decorated Lincoln Avenue and lit up neighborhoods from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
The Lighted Tractor Parade is the ultimate small-town holiday celebration in celebration of Napa Valley's agricultural heritage. Vintage and modern tractors, antique trucks, and construction equipment bedecked with dazzling lights parade down Calistoga’s charming main street to kick off the holiday season. This popular Napa Valley event, which gets bigger and better each year, is perfect for the whole family.