 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anonymous artwork in downtown Calistoga protests invasion of Ukraine

Colorful drawings denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have popped up on the former Brannan's Grill building in downtown Calistoga. The building's owner, Betsy Lawer, said she doesn't know who the artist is, but as long as none of the drawings are offensive they will remain.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter: Casualties of war

Letter: Casualties of war

Dogs and cats have no political affiliation, and they don’t start wars. They love unconditionally. Humans created this crisis, and we must not turn our backs on animals in the midst of it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News