Anonymous artwork in downtown Calistoga protests invasion of Ukraine

Colorful drawings denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have popped up on the former Brannan's Grill building in downtown Calistoga. The building's owner, Betsy Lawer, said she doesn't know who the artist is, but as long as none of the drawings are offensive they will remain.
Napa Valley native Aaron Starr posted this image after reaching the Polish border. He evacuated from Ukraine when war broke out.
Napa Valley native Aaron Starr posted this image to social media near the Polish border. He evacuated from Ukraine when war broke out.
Napa Valley native Aaron Starr and his girlfriend Anna Satina. They both recently evacuated from Ukraine.
Napa Valley native Aaron Starr and his Ukrainian girlfriend Anna Satina (both in the back seat) after being picked up at the Polish border. That's Anna's sister (Tanya) in the front, and a driver. It took Aaron and Anna 50 hours to cross the border.
