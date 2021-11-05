Another low-key Veterans Day observance in Calistoga this year

Calistoga will mark another Veterans Day in quiet observance this year.
American Legion Post 231 in Calistoga will be putting out service flags, and a few wreaths will be constructed, but "We are not planning anything as our membership is quite old and fragile," said Adjutant Jim Barnes. "Hopefully we can get the City to put up the flag display on the grass field behind the Memorial. Hopefully we can resume our ceremonies next May as well."
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Calistoga's chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (Col. Elmer Ellsworth Camp #23) will be marching in the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade this year. The parade was cancelled last year due to COVID.
"We’re trying to slowly get back to a more normal routine. Veterans Day and Memorial Day are two holidays that the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War always try to observe publicly in some way," said member Dean Enderlin.
Calistoga's chapter is entry No. 63 in the Petaluma Parade this year, "So if anyone happens to be at that parade, keep an eye out for us," Enderlin said.
"It’s a huge parade, and well worth seeing. Our Civil War honor guard is fairly small, but we’ve invited members of the Civil War reenacting community to join us to boost the size of our entry. Considering the long hiatus between reenactments these past two years, I’m expecting we will have a good showing. We have also been invited to a Veterans Day ceremony at Mare Island, so some of our members may attend that event, as well," he said.
People are also reading…
"Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who served our country and are still living, so hopefully folks in our community will take some time out of their day to honor our veterans in their own way."
2020: Saluting our Napa County veterans
2020 turned out to be a big year for stories of veterans in Napa County, starting with the fact that we had at least five WW II vets turn 100 this year. We also brought back our popular They Served With Honor series and had a variety of stories of veterans being honored. Here's what the Year in Veterans looked like.
Longtime Napa resident Howard Lahr kept troops supplied through some of the toughest campaigns in the Pacific.
Efforts continue to have the U.S. government take over maintenance of the oldest military cemetery on the West Coast.
Seven submarines built at Mare Island Naval Shipyard during World War II were lost at sea.
Jessica Edens picked an Army career that could lead to a civilian job when she got out.
St. Helena's Newell Erickson served in a MASH unit in Korea.
Serving in Iraq left Dustin Harnois a changed man. Now a civilian, he is searching for a way of giving back.
Napa County man secured the communications for Army in war zone.
100-year-old Napa native Hal Halloran looks back on his life and service in World War II.
Family paraded by Emory Lee Drake's retirement home in Napa, using social distancing to safeguard the centenarian's health.
Greg Lake, 75, regularly drives for Molly’s Angels, taking seniors to their doctor appointments.
Fresh out of military training, a young kid from New York is sent to the Philippines during the last days of WWII to round up Japanese prisone…
Napa's Jim Crist was a mechanic and photo tech, helping support the Allied bombing campaign in Europe.
Howard Halla of the Yountville Vets Home is publishing his memoir of WWII bombing runs in China.
Editor Sean Scully remembers one of the veterans we profiled in our 2019 They Served With Honor series. Harold Bunnell, 96, died Jan. 2.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.