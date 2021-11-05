Another low-key Veterans Day observance in Calistoga this year

Calistoga will mark another Veterans Day in quiet observance this year.

American Legion Post 231 in Calistoga will be putting out service flags, and a few wreaths will be constructed, but "We are not planning anything as our membership is quite old and fragile," said Adjutant Jim Barnes. "Hopefully we can get the City to put up the flag display on the grass field behind the Memorial. Hopefully we can resume our ceremonies next May as well."

Calistoga's chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (Col. Elmer Ellsworth Camp #23) will be marching in the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade this year. The parade was cancelled last year due to COVID.

"We’re trying to slowly get back to a more normal routine. Veterans Day and Memorial Day are two holidays that the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War always try to observe publicly in some way," said member Dean Enderlin.

Calistoga's chapter is entry No. 63 in the Petaluma Parade this year, "So if anyone happens to be at that parade, keep an eye out for us," Enderlin said.

"It’s a huge parade, and well worth seeing. Our Civil War honor guard is fairly small, but we’ve invited members of the Civil War reenacting community to join us to boost the size of our entry. Considering the long hiatus between reenactments these past two years, I’m expecting we will have a good showing. We have also been invited to a Veterans Day ceremony at Mare Island, so some of our members may attend that event, as well," he said.

"Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who served our country and are still living, so hopefully folks in our community will take some time out of their day to honor our veterans in their own way."

