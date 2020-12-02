Another PG&E planned power outage for Calistoga Dec. 3 & 4

About 200 PG&E customers in Calistoga are expected to experience planned power outages overnight Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3-4, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as PG&E replaces a power pole and repairs equipment.

Although exact times and dates are not known, according to an email from the company, "There are approximately six work areas where customers received a planned outage notification that will happen on Thursday or Friday. The work that we're doing ranges from installing equipment to reducing the impacts of a Public Safety Power Shutoff to routine maintenance."

"In all, electric service to about 193 customers in Calistoga will be impacted on either Dec. 3 or 4, and customers who will be impacted tomorrow and Friday were notified via letters mailed on Nov. 24 and 25," company spokesperson Dianna Contreras said Wednesday.

