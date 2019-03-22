A first-of-its kind anti-trafficking training program will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Harvest Inn, 1 Main St. in St. Helena.
Organized by Napa Special investigations Bureau (NSIB), in partnership with Soroptimist International of St. Helena and Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise, the four-hour program will offer guidelines for identifying and reporting incidents of human trafficking within the community.
Specific interest groups encouraged to attend the seminar include police and fire departments, teachers, counselors, foster parents, lawyers, social workers, therapists, nurses, doctors, and city and county officials. Hospitality professionals who attend can learn more about the pending California law slated to go into effect in 2020 requiring all hotel employees to receive mandated training in human trafficking identification and reporting.
Since 2017, California Civil Code has required hotels, motels and inns to post a model notice in public sight that includes information related to support and services available to human trafficking victims.
Human trafficking, as defined by the U.S. Department of State, is a form of “modern slavery” where human beings — children and adults alike — are trafficked, usually through force, fraud or coercion, for sex and/or labor or both.
According to statistics collected from the National Human Trafficking Hotline run by Polaris and quoted by the State of California Department of Justice, California led the nation in reported incidents of human trafficking in 2018. Within California, the North Bay, including the Napa Valley, is seeing some of the highest rates of trafficking in the state, local officials report.
A nationwide scourge, human trafficking is projected to surpass the illegal sale of arms and drugs in the United States within the next year or two. To reverse this trend, law enforcement organizations like NSIB are teaming up with community activists and non-government organizations such as Soroptimist International to train the public to combat human trafficking.
Interested attendees are requested to RSVP to Soroptimist International of St. Helena at GinaLewis46@gmail.com.