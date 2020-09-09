Archer, Dooley announced as Calistoga Community Award winners for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement award will be shared by Helen Archerd and Virginia Dooley.

Due to Covid 19, this year’s ceremony was held virtually and all of the results can be seen on the Chamber’s website at chamber.visitcalistoga.com.

Archerd began volunteering at the Calistoga Cares Food Pantry more than 25 years ago, and quickly become manager. She is modest about her contributions to the ongoing success of the food bank, even through the current pandemic has tripled the number of recipients each week. At age 90, Archerd told The Weekly Calistogan earlier this year she credits the many volunteers in organization.