Archer, Dooley announced as Calistoga Community Award winners for 2020

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement award will be shared by Helen Archerd and Virginia Dooley.
Due to Covid 19, this year’s ceremony was held virtually and all of the results can be seen on the Chamber’s website at chamber.visitcalistoga.com.
Archerd began volunteering at the Calistoga Cares Food Pantry more than 25 years ago, and quickly become manager. She is modest about her contributions to the ongoing success of the food bank, even through the current pandemic has tripled the number of recipients each week. At age 90, Archerd told The Weekly Calistogan earlier this year she credits the many volunteers in organization.
Dooley has been involved in the Calistoga community for 63 years. She is best known for being a teacher at Monticello Elementary School for four years and St. Helena Elementary School for 21 years. Since then, she’s been an active member of the community; she volunteers for civic and religious organizations and is a member of many local clubs. Dooley, 100, is frequently seen attending, or was before the pandemic, community events like the Veteran’s Day Memorial ceremony.
The Citizens of the Year awards this year go to John & Louise Strasser, long-time volunteers at the Calistoga Cares Food Pantry.
Business of the Year has been awarded to Napa Valley Heritage Catering. During April owner Josh Mitchell coordinated “Free Meal Fridays” which provided more than 700 free meals for displaced hospitality workers during the pandemic.
Business owner Steve Patel was awarded Volunteer of the Year, and NonProfits of the Year include Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga/Feed our Families; Calistoga Cares Food Pantry; Calistoga’s USDA Distribution at Our Lady of Perpetual Help; CANV (Community Action Napa Valley) and UpValley Family Centers.
The Spirit of Calistoga award this year goes to Cal Mart employees, Calistoga Post Office employees, Silverado Ace Hardware employees.
