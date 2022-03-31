Archives reveal more than 144 years of Weekly Calistogan history

The print edition of The Weekly Calistogan dates back to 1877, when on Dec. 26 J. L. Multer printed the first publication, then named the Independent Calistogian (that's not a misprint).

The first few editions of the Calistogian don’t appear to have contained much in the way of local “news” as we think of it today. Page A1, for example, started with a poem, an ode to the kitchen as the favorite room in the house. That one is followed by one on the fear of death. (Fair and balanced journalism perhaps existed even way back then.)

Also on the front page was a story about "The snakes of India."

On Jan. 2, 1878, the starting poem “Be Careful What You Say” contains the universal message, “In speaking of a person’s faults, pray don’t forget your own … ”

This is followed by a possibly fictional story about some characters and their issues with gray hair, followed by a treatise on “The Beauty of Women,” and a reporting on the service of railways during war.

These papers, along with the St. Helena Star and Napa Valley Register, can be found on Napa County’s digital archives website, countyofnapa.org/919/Databases. An extended search for the original Weekly Calistogan turned up curious evidence of an edition of The Weekly Calistogan, and so named, prior to 1877. It was put out by one J.H. Upton on April 22, 1876.

Going back even further, there is some evidence the paper was called the Monterey Sentinel in 1857, and underwent several subsequent name changes, including The New Republic Journal in 1872, and The Napa Classic in 1875.

The archives were compiled with often not whole papers, but random pages, said one Napa County Library reference librarian, and “Things get kind of confusing back then.”

The digital library was created with everything the library had on microfilm, which was then digitized. In the process, the library also reached out to the UC Berkeley Library for any additional film and worked with the provider — BMI — for any that they might have, said Anthony Halstead, Napa County's director of Library Services & Community Outreach.

“We have definitely had issues with papers being complete,” he said. “Because there were name changes for all the papers, in order to create some sort of search functionality, we rolled them into the current name. If we were to go back, we might do it differently. There are pros and cons.”

What we do know is that somewhere along the line it was decided that 1877 marked the beginning of The Weekly Calistogan. In 1977, The Weekly Calistogan celebrated with a special 100-year anniversary edition.

Far be it for the author of this story to take issue (no pun intended) with 144 years of history.

See more historical photos and commentary in the Living section and online this week.

