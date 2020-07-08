As cases spike in Napa County, targeted businesses prepare to roll back operations

The welcome center has people counters and while in March there were no visitors, in the past couple of weeks the number has gone up to about 30% of what it was late last year. Restaurants had started to hire back employees, but will now have to lay them off again, Kyse said.

A lot of Calistoga bed & breakfasts and hotels were starting to do well, with 50 and even 75% occupancy, on weekends, he said. However, “at 50% you’re not making a profit. You’re just breaking even.”

Michael Dunsford, Calistoga’s vice mayor and co-owner of The Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery, said outdoor dining at his restaurant will continue to operate as usual. “We are very fortunate that we have two large outdoor spaces. These recent changes won’t impact us very much. My heart breaks for those businesses that have limited or no outdoor space. Their business cannot handle another punch to the gut.

“They’ve struggled to get to this point and now they’re being told to close again, which means their staff will have to go back on unemployment and who knows how long it will take for them to receive their lost compensation.