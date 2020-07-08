As cases spike in Napa County, targeted businesses prepare to roll back operations

Tim Keith stood inside his tasting room. Come Thursday morning, patrons would once again no longer be allowed inside.
The state ordered Napa County to close a variety of businesses, including bars and indoor dining, after a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The state placed the county on a “watch list” on Monday and made the formal order Tuesday evening.
The announcement prompted mixed emotions for Keith. He was grateful, he said, that wineries and tasting rooms could still host guests outside, but concerned with the impacts of lowered capacity. And he felt for neighbors like Trade Brewing or Fieldwork Brewing—businesses now confronting another complete shutdown.
“We’re going to be able to cope (with the outdoor seating),” Keith said. “But if this goes on – if it carries into winter, for example, it definitely won’t be sustainable. And there will be other businesses hurt more than us.”
County officials said Tuesday afternoon that the state had issued a formal order confirming the closure, a day after placing the county on its “watch list” of potential virus hot spots. Bruce Kyse, executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, said representatives of the city went around to businesses Tuesday informing them of the impending shutdown.
“The shutdown looks pretty imminent. We can’t reverse the (COVID) numbers in three days. It’s going to be a setback for sure.”
The welcome center has people counters and while in March there were no visitors, in the past couple of weeks the number has gone up to about 30% of what it was late last year. Restaurants had started to hire back employees, but will now have to lay them off again, Kyse said.
A lot of Calistoga bed & breakfasts and hotels were starting to do well, with 50 and even 75% occupancy, on weekends, he said. However, “at 50% you’re not making a profit. You’re just breaking even.”
Michael Dunsford, Calistoga’s vice mayor and co-owner of The Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery, said outdoor dining at his restaurant will continue to operate as usual. “We are very fortunate that we have two large outdoor spaces. These recent changes won’t impact us very much. My heart breaks for those businesses that have limited or no outdoor space. Their business cannot handle another punch to the gut.
“They’ve struggled to get to this point and now they’re being told to close again, which means their staff will have to go back on unemployment and who knows how long it will take for them to receive their lost compensation.
“I understand the move by the Governor,” Dunsford said. “I only wish that people would be more respectful of the science and adhere to the protocols. The poor judgement of certain segments of our community are wreaking havoc on the masses. It’s not that hard to social distance, be safe and still enjoy life.”
Mad Fritz Beer owner Nile Zacherle said his landlord’s flexibility when it came to rent had been something of a saving grace for the brewery’s tap room location on Vidovich Lane in St. Helena. That flexibility has stopped him from “pulling anchor immediately,” he said, describing his initial inclination to close the tap room. On-premise sales from the tap room account for almost a third of the brewery’s sales, but paying rent for a hobbled business would have been untenable, he said. The brewery initially opened up again to the public less than a month ago. Customers were allowed indoors, so long as they wore masks and kept their distance from each other and staff.
“If things continue in this vein, I think it’s going to make it kind of unattainable to run the tap room on and off like this,” he said. “It’s very frustrating, trying to get the rhythm of this thing while also making sure people are safe.”
Zacherle, also the director of Winegrowing at David Arthur Vineyards, said he understands that wineries typically have larger outdoor spaces to accommodate patrons. Wineries also drive much of the economy in Sonoma and Napa counties, he added.
But many smaller wineries will likely find itself dealing with similar space constraints as would an urban brewery, he said. To make a distinction and mandate breweries close altogether seemed, to him, slightly illogical.
“It’s stressful,” said Israel Perez, owner of St. Helena Bistro. “As far as business, it’s bad for everybody. But at the same time, we have to keep everybody healthy.”
After a few months of being limited to takeout, Perez saw business pick up about a month ago when he started offering limited indoor dining. St. Helena’s Market Restaurant briefly tried takeout at the beginning of the shutdown, but shut down entirely after a few days because it was losing too much money, said co-owner Roman Flores. Market reopened June 4 with indoor service and 10 fewer tables.
“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare” for Thursday’s renewed ban on indoor dining, Flores said. Short of another shutdown, he’s looking at putting some tables outside “and just trying to be creative.”
“Everything’s up in the air right now,” he said.
Eliminating indoor dining will reduce Alexis Baking Company and Café’s available seating by about half, according to owner Alexis Handleman. But having seen the way COVID-19 cases had spiked in the Bay Area – and spent time wrangling safety precautions for indoor diners – Handleman said she had decided over the weekend that she would close her restaurant to indoor diners. The restaurant stopped seating patrons inside Monday, the same day the county announced its addition to the watch list.
“It was just a case of Russian Roulette to keep the indoor dining intact,” Handleman said. Though customers were vigilant about wearing masks and keeping their distance, they had to remove masks to eat.
“Then you’re eating, chatting, coughing in this inside environment, which makes it dramatically more dangerous for everyone in terms of exposure,” she added.
The reduction in seats will be significant financially for the restaurant, according to Handleman, but at the end of the day, her decision to close indoor dining was about the safety of her guests and employees – something that “can’t be about the money.”
Rebel Vintner’s Keith spoke about the importance of granting businesses flexibility while regular operations remained disrupted. The tasting room is hoping the city will be open to the possibility of closing South Coombs Street to cars; seating could then be expanded into the sidewalk.
“That all needs to be figured out on a much wider logistics level than we’re ready for,” Keith added. “Right now, we’re just planning to put up outdoor seating on Thursday morning when we open and go from there.”
Handleman said her business had expanded slightly into a nearby parking lot, but had not found the space to be a silver bullet solution. There is a homeless presence in the area and the lot is shared with two other businesses that need the space as well, she said. Plus, Napa’s summer temperatures can soar; patrons don’t always want to sit outside in the 90 degree heat.
Handleman has felt her fair share of panic in the last few weeks. Between ensuring that her staff are safe and remain employed, taking care of customers, and paying vendors and her landlord – it’s a lot of things to juggle. She’s doing her best to remain positive, she said.
“It’s – how do we keep all the balls in the air?” she asked. “The more we shut down, the grimmer it gets.”
Cynthia Sweeney, editor of The Weekly Calistogan, and Jesse Duarte, a reporter with the St. Helena Star, contributed to this story.
