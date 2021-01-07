As Roman Spa founder turns 100, city bestows a day in her honor

Gena enjoyed greeting guests and “never stopped going,” said son Michael Quast. “It was hard to stop her. She was always running from one place to the other, but they also took time to soak in the pools and just relax.”

The couple enjoyed a quiet life but were also involved in a home owners association, which partially transformed into the Chamber of Commerce.

The couple operated and lived at the resort until they retired in 1997, and the resort has been run by their son, Michael, and his wife, Kathy, ever since.

After they retired, Gina and Max moved off the resort property and into a house built by Max and Michael only a few blocks from the resort. They still frequented the pools most evenings throughout the year, and visiting with long-term guests.

Max and Gena enjoyed traveling, and visiting friends and relatives in Europe and Canada. They took driving trips, cruises, and toured Asia, the Soviet Union, England, the Caribbean and much of the U.S. and Mexico.

Max died in 2008.