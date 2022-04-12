Authorities: Pope Valley residents snuff out vegetation fire

A quarter-acre grass fire broke out Monday afternoon in Pope Valley before it was extinguished by residents and a Cal Fire/Napa County Fire crew, the firefighting agency reported.
A battalion chief responding to smoke at about 1:45 p.m. found the vegetation fire in the 2600 block of Harness Court, in the Berryessa Estates community, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena station. Flames spread to about a 50-by-100-foot area, but residents began containing the blaze and later were joined by arriving Cal Fire personnel. The fire was extinguished by about 3:20 p.m.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
No injuries or structural damage were reported, the Cal Fire spokesperson said.
The fire developed amid windy conditions on Monday in the North Bay region, with winds in Napa and Santa Rosa measuring upwards of 25 mph from the northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Two Sonoma County residents were arrested in American Canyon after an attempt to run down a woman with a car, police reported.
A Napa man arrested illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to local middle school-age students, police said.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29 in south Napa, police reported.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of goods stolen from the Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com