Authorities: State investigating worker's death after fall from tree near St. Helena

California workplace safety officials have announced an inquiry into the death of a man who fell from a tree outside St. Helena on Friday.

The incident involved a man who was working in the 2800 block of St. Helena Highway (Highway 29), according to Luke Brown, spokesman for the state Department of Industrial Relations.

The tree trimming worker was in a tree when he fell 60 feet to the ground and died at the scene, Brown said Monday.

Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County coroner’s office, confirmed the death Friday of 49-year-old Jesus Perez of Napa in a tree-trimming incident.

The case is being investigated by Cal/OSHA, the state workplace safety regulator and an arm of the Department of Industrial Relations, and a probe could last up to six months, according to spokesman Frank Polizzi.

The original posting contained erroneous information about Perez's employer. He was an independent contractor working at a private home, according to the property owner.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

