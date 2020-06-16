You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities: State investigating worker's death after fall from tree near St. Helena

Authorities: State investigating worker's death after fall from tree near St. Helena

{{featured_button_text}}
Cal/OSHA

California Division of Occupational Safety and Health 

California workplace safety officials have announced an inquiry into the death of a man who fell from a tree outside St. Helena on Friday.

The incident involved a man who was working in the 2800 block of St. Helena Highway (Highway 29), according to Luke Brown, spokesman for the state Department of Industrial Relations.

The tree trimming worker was in a tree when he fell 60 feet to the ground and died at the scene, Brown said Monday.

Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County coroner’s office, confirmed the death Friday of 49-year-old Jesus Perez of Napa in a tree-trimming incident.

The case is being investigated by Cal/OSHA, the state workplace safety regulator and an arm of the Department of Industrial Relations, and a probe could last up to six months, according to spokesman Frank Polizzi.

The original posting contained erroneous information about Perez's employer. He was an independent contractor working at a private home, according to the property owner.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News