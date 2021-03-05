Baby giraffe joins the family at Safari West near Calistoga

There are only a few short weeks when a human and a giraffe can see eye to eye, and for visitors at Safari West, now is that time.
On Feb. 13 a baby giraffe, named Ollie, was born at the 400-acre private wildlife preserve located about halfway between Calistoga and Santa Rosa in Sonoma County.
At birth, Ollie already stood more than 5 feet tall, said Safari West spokesperson Nate Woodward. He weighed about 100 lbs. Within 30 minutes after birth, he was up and walking.
Proud parents are Mara and Kubwa, two other Safari West family members.
Ollie was conceived naturally without use of artificial insemination, said Woodward.
“We try to let nature take its course” when it comes to breeding, he said.
In fact, in 2020, 65 mammals and 153 birds were hatched at the nature preserve. Two other giraffes, Kali and Leon, were born about six months ago.
The name Ollie is a derivative of the world “ossicones” — the nubs of cartilage that giraffes are born with on the top of their heads.
A baby giraffe's ossicones lie flat against its head when it is born, and pop upright during the first week of life, explained Woodward.
During a visit on Tuesday, Ollie and about a dozen other giraffes were casually hanging out at one corner of the giraffe area. Mom Mara was having a snack at one end of the paddock.
“The first week they were inseparable; now they’re a little more independent,” Woodward said.
However, when a small group of visitors approached, Mara ambled over to her baby’s side.
Mara, age 17, is not a first-time mom, said Woodward. She’s had eight babies.
“She’s a total pro,” said Woodward. “We’re very happy.”
“It’s always a blessing" when an animal is born at the preserve, said Aphrodite Caserta, the park’s public relations director. “It’s priceless. It nourishes the soul.”
To Caserta, the giraffes are especially memorable. “They have a way of looking at you with beautiful eyes.”
Ollie will be kept with his mother for some time, but once animal residents reach the appropriate age, some are traded to other accredited nature preserve and zoo partners.
“As much as we wish we could keep them,” that helps diversify the gene pool, said Woodward.
Over time Ollie will grow to be 15 to 18 feet tall, he said.
Here’s a giraffe fun fact: the taller the giraffe, the longer its tongue. For example, a 16-foot giraffe will usually have a 16-inch tongue, and so forth.
Another fun fact: Giraffes give birth standing up, which means Ollie faced a bit of drop upon coming into this world. But he’s doing just fine.
What does a baby giraffe eat? Well, he nurses from his mother, said Woodward. And then he’ll graduate to eating grass, hay and acacia.
Ollie joins about 80 other animal species at Safari West including cheetah, white rhinos, giraffe, lemurs, hyena, impala, cape buffalo, wildebeest, zebra and many, many bird species. In total, there are more than 800 animals at the park.
Besides Ollie’s birth, Safari West has another good reason to celebrate. March 1 marked the reopening of the facility. It had been closed since December due COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
While recent wildfires burned right up to the edge of the property, there was no damage to the animals or buildings, said Woodward.
Safari West was founded in 1989 as a private ranch for breeding and species propagation. In 1992, Safari West gained membership in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. It soon added children’s tours. In 1993 the ranch opened its doors to safaris for both adults and children.
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
Meet this baby giraffe Ollie, of Safari West
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com