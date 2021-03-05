Baby giraffe joins the family at Safari West near Calistoga

There are only a few short weeks when a human and a giraffe can see eye to eye, and for visitors at Safari West, now is that time.

On Feb. 13 a baby giraffe, named Ollie, was born at the 400-acre private wildlife preserve located about halfway between Calistoga and Santa Rosa in Sonoma County.

At birth, Ollie already stood more than 5 feet tall, said Safari West spokesperson Nate Woodward. He weighed about 100 lbs. Within 30 minutes after birth, he was up and walking.

Proud parents are Mara and Kubwa, two other Safari West family members.

Ollie was conceived naturally without use of artificial insemination, said Woodward.

“We try to let nature take its course” when it comes to breeding, he said.

In fact, in 2020, 65 mammals and 153 birds were hatched at the nature preserve. Two other giraffes, Kali and Leon, were born about six months ago.

The name Ollie is a derivative of the world “ossicones” — the nubs of cartilage that giraffes are born with on the top of their heads.