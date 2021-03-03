Backup generators slated for Rancho de Calistoga mobile home park

Thanks to a grant to assist cities dealing with fallout from PG&E’s PSPS events, the residents of Rancho De Calistoga will no longer be left in the dark when the rest of the city has power.

The City of Calistoga will use grant funds to purchase emergency backup generators for the roughly 120-unit mobile home park for seniors, which residents will then maintain.

Last fall, the city received a $300,000 Public Safety Power Shutoff Resiliency grant through the California Office of Emergency Services. So far $52,000 has been spent to purchase and install a back-up generator at the High Street water lift pump, and the remainder will be used to purchase the generators, the city council agreed on Tuesday.

After 15-16 weeks of order and delivery time, they should be installed by fall.

The generators will be owned by the city and leased to the park. If at any time the park no longer needs them, if for example PG&E supplies backup power to the park, the city may relocate the generators, said City Manager Mike Kirn.

Park owners have agreed to provide $68,700 in capital funding and to operate and maintain the generators through a nominal increase in the park’s private utility rates.