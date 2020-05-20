Big changes coming for organic waste collection at Clover Flat

“Right now, we’re just moving forward with educating the public, and preparing the facility to receive the (coming) onslaught,” Pestoni said.

Seventy-five percent of what now goes into the Calistoga landfill will have to be processed in a different way. As of now, there are only 35 waste facilities in the state that take and process organic waste. That number needs to climb to 200 by 2022.

Local government departments are also required to play a role with composing. Construction and landscape projects are also required to comply by meeting CalGreen’s 65% requirement for recycling in residential and non-residential projects.

“The impact of this is a monster, and will be a significant challenge for any community,” said Mayor Chris Canning.

As of now, no table scraps are to go in customers’ green waste bins, but by the end of the year that should change, Pestoni said. Going forward, Clover Flat will provide more information on what kind of waste goes where.

In 2022, the state will also begin to enforce regulations, with significant penalties for noncompliance. The regulations will also require massive record-keeping, and additional staff, which will in turn increase waste collection rates, Pestoni said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.