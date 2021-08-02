 Skip to main content
Bird, tree branch cause Upvalley PG&E customers to lose power over the weekend

Bird, tree branch cause Upvalley PG&E customers to lose power over the weekend

pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Courtney Teague, Register

Two separate power outages, one Friday evening and another one Sunday morning, left Upvalley Pacific Gas & Electric customers without power for much of the weekend.

On Friday evening, power went out at about 5 p.m. after a tree branch struck a power line, affecting 2,231 residents in Angwin, Deer Park, St. Helena, and Calistoga, said utility spokesperson J.D. Guidi. Power was restored just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday morning at 9:34 a.m. another power outage affected 2,350 PG&E customers, many of them the same residents. This interruption was caused when a bird struck an overhead line, Guidi said. Power was restored at 7:37 p.m.

Also over the weekend, 600 residents of the Yountville Veterans Home were without power on Sunday from 8:24 a.m. until shortly after 6:30 p.m. That outage was connected to power equipment at the home and not to PG&E-owned equipment, Guidi said. During the interruption, all backup generators at the Veterans Home were activated immediately.

A crew from Atlas Tree picks up downed trees at Herb Lamb Vineyards in Deer Park on Tuesday, under a new program launched by PG&E.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

