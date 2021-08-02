Bird, tree branch cause Upvalley PG&E customers to lose power over the weekend

Two separate power outages, one Friday evening and another one Sunday morning, left Upvalley Pacific Gas & Electric customers without power for much of the weekend.
On Friday evening, power went out at about 5 p.m. after a tree branch struck a power line, affecting 2,231 residents in Angwin, Deer Park, St. Helena, and Calistoga, said utility spokesperson J.D. Guidi. Power was restored just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
On Sunday morning at 9:34 a.m. another power outage affected 2,350 PG&E customers, many of them the same residents. This interruption was caused when a bird struck an overhead line, Guidi said. Power was restored at 7:37 p.m.
Also over the weekend, 600 residents of the Yountville Veterans Home were without power on Sunday from 8:24 a.m. until shortly after 6:30 p.m. That outage was connected to power equipment at the home and not to PG&E-owned equipment, Guidi said. During the interruption, all backup generators at the Veterans Home were activated immediately.
Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.