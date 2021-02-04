Blackbird of Calistoga closed as building gets retrofit

The seismic retrofit of the Seiberlich Building on Lincoln Avenue is slated to begin next week.

The building, which up until Sunday housed Blackbird of Calistoga, is one of two remaining buildings downtown in need of a retrofit. The other is the Hotel D’Amici.

During the first phase, the Seiberlich Building will undergo demolition and salvage, which will last about six months, said Brad Cannon of the city’s building division. Phase 2 of the project will prepare the building for tenants.

A Man’s Supply occupied the space next door to Blackbird, at 1343 Lincoln Ave. until it closed early in 2019. Blackbird of Calistoga is looking for another space to occupy in Calistoga until the retrofit is completed, store employees said.

The city is excited to finally be moving forward with the project, as the building was cited for the retrofit almost five years ago, Cannon said.

Both the Seiberlich and the Hotel D’Amici buildings were purchased last year, by Richard Howarth and Carl Dene, respectively.