The good news is it’s back — at least for a while.
Blackbird of Calistoga owner Nancy Putney-Abernathy is reopening the popular Lincoln Avenue store again after closing in April.
It turns out the sale of the building has been delayed, and Putney-Abernathy has agreed to operate on a month-to-month lease. She hopes to be open by Saturday.
“We’re back in business, we’re a pop up now,” she said. “This is an opportunity for all of us at Blackbird to keep the store alive a little longer and to serve the connection we have with our community. Everyone knows that the tourists keep us going, but it is the friendly faces of our neighbors that motivates Blackbird. We’re going to put back some of our best things. People in town love this store. And they come from Napa, St. Helena, all over. After we closed, people would stop me and say, ‘Where am I going to shop now?’”
The store will carry the same kinds of items as before, including home accessories like rugs, dishes, and also jewelry, camping items, and items relevant to the community, like lights that run on a charge for an extended period of time, for when the power is shut off. The store will also continue seasonal and holiday themes.
“It’s a month-to-month lease, but if I’m here for Christmas I’ll do the Christmas kinds of things again,” Putney-Abernathy said.
She also will put a suggestion box out where people can suggest items they miss and want her to bring back.
Hundred Acre Wine Group in St. Helena is in escrow to buy the building, with plans to put in a distillery and whisky bar. The building also needs to be seismically retrofitted.
If the sale doesn’t go through, the current owner, Joe Seiberlich, will have to retrofit the building by February, by city mandate.
“There is no question that the earthquake retrofit mandate has changed the course of business for many of us in Napa County,” Putney-Abernathy said. “But, it’s temporary.”