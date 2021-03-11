 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blackbird of Calistoga to roost in new downtown location
Downtown

Blackbird of Calistoga to roost in new downtown location

{{featured_button_text}}
Blackbird of Calistoga

Blackbird of Calistoga owner Nancy Putney-Abernathy chats with customers at the popular downtown store in 2018.

 Israel Valencia - Infinity Visuals

After more than a year of uncertainty about whether or not the store would remain open, Blackbird of Calistoga will safely land at a new location in downtown Calistoga.

The popular Lincoln Avenue home goods store has been located in one of the last remaining downtown buildings that requires seismic retrofitting. The Seiberlich building was sold earlier this year, and, finally, construction on the retrofit began last month necessitating the store’s closure.

Meanwhile, Nancy Putney-Abernathy, the store’s owner, has been searching for a new space.

She found it last month, across the street and down one block, in the former Azusa shoe store which closed last October.

She is currently busy giving the new space “a pretty extensive renovation,” and hopes to open by April 15, or at least May 1.

Though Putney-Abernathy talks off and on about retiring, she says “I love doing what I do. The original reason for doing the store at all was I thought I could bring something to the town and provide jobs.”

The new space is smaller than the previous location, but Blackbird will still carry much the same mix of products. There will, however, be less of its educational merchandise for kids.

“Originally, I thought the town needed it,” Putney-Abernathy said, adding the store used to host chess classes. She also noted that Copperfield’s Books, across the street, has added a large children’s section.

Lisa Johnston had owned and operated Azusa for the last eight years, but closed due to a lack of business and mounting debt, fallout from the pandemic.

Putney-Abernathy said it’s been a tough year and her goal now is for the store to get through the pandemic.

Despite the loss of several downtown businesses this past year, she speaks optimistically about the future, saying “From a practical point of view, Calistoga is primed to flourish.”

WATCH NOW: CALISTOGA FIT OWNERS BUILD MUSCLE, COMMUNITY

SEE PHOTOS AS NAPA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPENS DEJA VU GIFTS AND DECOR

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News