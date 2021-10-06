Boisset purchases Calistoga Depot, adding another Napa Valley location to the JCB brand

JCB also has a large presence in Sonoma with Buena Vista, the oldest winery in Sonoma.

“Certain historical buildings, like the Depot, have a charm and resonance that can’t be recreated. More than just creating new buildings, we can add to the legacy of a place by telling historical stories and connecting to the authenticity of the place,” Egan said.

Boisset has cultivated the same type of presence and imprint in his native Burgundy, France, where he has properties in each of the region’s villages.

“France is exciting because you can go and see buildings that are centuries old, like the Palace of Versailles,” Boisset said. “We are the shareholders of the future generation’s vision. (The preservation) is important specifically in the U.S., a younger nation, for the younger generations to come.”

Boisset and his team have toured the Sharpsteen Museum in Calistoga, buying books on the history of the town and its founder, Sam Brannan, and curating images to recreate the Depot experience. “They’ve been extremely supportive and very, very helpful,” Egan said.

Renovations