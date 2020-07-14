Bothe-Napa State Park is open for hiking, camping, and swimming, with restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those seeking both wooded hiking trails and a place to cool off this summer will be happy to learn that the trails at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and its swimming pool are open along with the campgrounds, cabins, and yurts despite some restrictions due to COVID-19.

John Woodbury, general manager of the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District, said, “It appears that being outdoors is one of the safest things you can do right now, and demand for camping spots at all of our regional parks is through the roof. When Bothe opened at the beginning of July, within eight hours all camping reservations for the next two weeks were gone.”

To keep visitors safe, online reservations are strongly recommended, and campers are asked to stay with only members of their immediate households. There is an eight-person limit for standard sites, and a five-person limit for walk-in sites with a limit of one extra car per site. Group gatherings are not allowed, and masks are required in public areas. Group camp sites and picnic areas are currently closed. Woodbury said there will be a strong emphasis on keeping the park clean with extra sanitization in the restrooms.