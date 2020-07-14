Bothe-Napa State Park is open for hiking, camping, and swimming, with restrictions

Those seeking both wooded hiking trails and a place to cool off this summer will be happy to learn that the trails at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and its swimming pool are open along with the campgrounds, cabins, and yurts despite some restrictions due to COVID-19.
John Woodbury, general manager of the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District, said, “It appears that being outdoors is one of the safest things you can do right now, and demand for camping spots at all of our regional parks is through the roof. When Bothe opened at the beginning of July, within eight hours all camping reservations for the next two weeks were gone.”
To keep visitors safe, online reservations are strongly recommended, and campers are asked to stay with only members of their immediate households. There is an eight-person limit for standard sites, and a five-person limit for walk-in sites with a limit of one extra car per site. Group gatherings are not allowed, and masks are required in public areas. Group camp sites and picnic areas are currently closed. Woodbury said there will be a strong emphasis on keeping the park clean with extra sanitization in the restrooms.
Bothe’s swimming pool is open on Saturdays and Sundays between noon-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m. with additional safety rules in place. The number of people in the pool during each two-hour session will be limited to a maximum of 30, down from the usual 70 - 80, and between each session, park staff will sanitize the pool with extra chlorination, and clean all common areas, Woodbury said. Benches have also been removed to save on cleaning efforts.
Pool passes — $5 per person excepting infants under 6 months — are required to use the pool and are available for purchase at the park’s kiosk. All pool users are required to check in with staff and confirm that they are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been exposed to the virus within the past 14 days. Pool users will also be asked to provide contact information in case of a reported exposure.
Unfortunately, the adjacent Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park is not open yet as Woodbury said that the close quarters inside the mill prevent proper social distancing. “We are using this closure as a time to do major repairs to the mill," he said. The hiking trail that connects the two parks is open.
Bothe Napa Valley State Park is open for hiking from 8 a.m. to sundown, and 24 hours daily for camping.
