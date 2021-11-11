Bothe Napa Valley State Park entered into the National Congressional Record

The grandeur of one of Napa Valley’s most iconic parks is now on state and national records as a place of historic significance, ensuring its preservation for generations to come.

Bothe-Napa Valley State Park as a whole is now recognized in the Congressional National Record, and by the California State Legislature for the restoration of its landmark water wheel.

On Nov. 8, state and local officials gathered at the Upvalley park to make the announcement, share memories of the nearly 2,000-acre recreation area, and pay tribute to the recently restored Bale Grist Mill water wheel.

Presenting a proclamation of the Congressional Record to park board members and Open Space District staff, Rep. Mike Thompson said “This is a big deal,” and recognized the “impressive” work from those attending and other community volunteers for their work to maintain the park and restore the 175-year-old water wheel.

“It was a technological wonder for the time, and I think it is for today as well,” he quipped.

Thompson also expressed a personal fondness for the park, having grown up not far from the area, where he used to hike and hunt for mushrooms.

State Sen. Bill Dodd presented staff and board members with a formal proclamation from the California State Legislature. It was also signed by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

Dodd also attended an event celebrating the restoration of the park’s 36-foot wooden water wheel in July.

“If I’m going to be present at two events for the same park, it has to be pretty special,” he said, also recalling field trips to the park in his youth.

The park encompasses nearly 2,000 acres of trails, campsites, a pool, and the historic Bale Grist Mill. With the park’s many offerings, and proximity to Calistoga, board members and longtime Calistoga residents Mary and Mike Harris encouraged residents to take advantage of the area.

