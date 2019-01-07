BottleRock's daily lineup

Friday, May 24: Imagine Dragons, Logic, OneRepublic, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Jenny Lewis, AJR, Anderson East, The Dandy Warhols, lovelytheband, Paul Oakenfold (Silent Disco), Alec Benjamin, Neon Trees, Midland, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, Just Loud, Shannon Shaw, flora cash, Yoke Lore, HalfNoise, The Dip, Dessa, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Valley Queen, Jack West, Forgotten Dreamers

Saturday, May 25: Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Cypress Hill, Elle King, Marian Hill, Sir Sly, Chevy Metal, Against Me!, Madison Beer, Pink Sweat$, Shannon & the Clams, The Regrettes, White Panda (Silent Disco), Elley Duhé, Wilderado, Magic City Hippies, Moonalice, We Banjo 3, Slothrust, Jared & The Mill, Royal Jelly Jive, Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact, The Blue Stones, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 26: Mumford & Sons, Santana, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Big Boi, Citizen Cope, Bishop Briggs, Gang of Youths, Too $hort, Turkuaz, The Crystal Method (Silent Disco), Skylar Grey, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Houses, Con Brio, The Soul Rebels, SHAED, Welles, The Teskey Brothers, Harry Hudson, Ocean Alley, Sweet Crude, John Craigie, Dustbowl Revival, Jes Frances, The Alive