Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons, New York Times bestselling cookbook author Trisha Yearwood, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and Travel Channel star Andrew Zimmern are headliners for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage for BottleRock 2019 taking place May 24-26, in Napa.
Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage featured chefs paired with musicians, athletes and celebrities for demonstrations, performances and culinary-infused antics. The 2019 culinary stars appearing on the stage include Top Chef host Graham Elliot, Top Chef’s Voltaggio Brothers of Estuary restaurant, Aarón Sánchez of Fox’s Masterchef, Food Network star Duff Goldman, Vice Network star Matty Matheson, Top Chef Masters Ludo LeFebvre, Top Chef Richard Blais, Top Chef Masters Hubert Keller, Travel Channel star Adam Richman, Flour Shop bakery founder Amirah Kassem and Nic Jones from Goose & Gander in St. Helena Napa Valley. As part of winning Top Chef Season 16, chef Kelsey Barnard Clark will also be making her debut appearance on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.
“The Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, just like the entire BottleRock festival, celebrates the best of what can happen when food and music come together,” said Janet Hayes, president of Williams Sonoma. “We even broke a World Record with Snoop Dogg and Michael Voltaggio making the World’s Largest Gin and Juice last year.”
Joining the culinary talent on the Williams Sonoma Stage are musicians Alice Cooper, Questlove, Big Boi, Lukas Nelson, Juanes, Tré Cool of Green Day, Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons, Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons, Taylor Hawkins of Chevy Metal, Cypress Hill, Michael Franti, Too $hort, AJR, The Regrettes and Shannon Shaw. WWE star wrestlers The Bella Twins, along with sports legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Marshawn Lynch will also join the fun, as well as celebrities Jeff Goldblum, Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack, Ali Lartner of the Resident Evil films, Gary Dell A’Bate (Baba Booey) of The Howard Stern Show, KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and Napa City Mayor Jill Techel.
The Culinary Stage emcee is two-time Emmy award winner and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.
“Each year the culinary stage becomes more popular and entertaining,” said Dave Graham, of BottleRock Napa Valley.
“The Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, just like the entire BottleRock festival, celebrates the best of what can happen when food and music come together,” said Janet Hayes, president of Williams Sonoma. “We’ve had Martha Stewart cook with Macklemore, Giad
BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 offers a diverse lineup of musical artists and performers with headliners Mumford & Sons, Imagine Dragons, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Santana, Logic and more than 70 additional bands on five music stages, plus the Williams Sonoma culinary stage featuring top chef and celebrity mashups.
All VIP passes for the 2019 festival are sold out, but limited three-day and single-day general admission passes are available at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Visit the official ticket exchange (lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley) to access sold out VIP passes.
For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.