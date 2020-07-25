BottleRock Napa Valley reschedules for 2021 due to COVID-19

Organizers of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival announced that this year’s postponed festival, planned for October, was now being rescheduled for May 28-30, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s headliners — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks — are all coming back for the 2021 edition on Memorial weekend, BottleRock said.
“Although Napa County has one of the lowest COVID-19 case counts in the Bay Area, we are not ready for a large public gathering such as BottleRock Napa Valley in 2020,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.
“Events like BottleRock fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4 plan for re-opening, which we will not achieve prior to October. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. Our first priority is the health of the community,” Relucio said in BottleRock’s news release.
In a statement, BottleRock partner David Graham said, “While we had hoped to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality this year, we know this is the best decision for everyone involved.“
“We are happy that our headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks are confirmed for the 2021 festival. We are also confident that not only will we be able to present much of the same lineup, but we’ll be announcing some additional surprise acts for this coming May. We are looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend 2021,” Graham said.
The complete 2021 festival lineup will be announced later.
BottleRock announced in March that it would bump this year’s festival from May to October because of the COVID-19 emergency.
BottleRock is Napa County’s largest event of the year, attracting an estimated 120,000 music lovers over three days.
Since COVID-19 erupted earlier this year, entertainment events of all types of have been canceled locally.
For more information on attending the 2021 festival, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!