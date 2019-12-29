This year’s annual Calistoga Christmas Dinner found neighbors sitting next to neighbors, friends, and city hall officials, enjoying good food, wine, and the holiday spirit.
After years of being held at the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, the dinner took place in a new venue, the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club.
The Club opened in October 2017 and has hosted many community events in just two years.
The annual free dinner was coordinated by Parks and Recreation Director Rachel Melick “along with tremendous help from my staff,” she said. This was her fifth year managing the event.
Many of the volunteers have offered their services year after year, to help serve up generous helpings of turkey, ham, sweet and mashed potatoes and plenty of pie for desert.
Some of the many donors to this year’s event included Cal Mart, Buster’s Barbeque, Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery, Calistoga Roastery, Schramsberg, Resort at 400 Silverado Trail, Calisotga Realty, Solage Calistoga, Roman Spa, Ridgeline Roofing Co., Madrigal Family Winery, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, Best Western Plus Stevenson Manor, Romeo Vineyards & Cellars, Frank Family Vineyards, Calistoga Pottery, Chelsea Garden Inn, Susan and David Shaw, Clark amd Mitzi Mishler, Jim and Joan Caputi, David Johnson and Susan Chamness, Wellspring Physical Therapy, Golden Haven Hot Springs, and Castello di Amorosa.
