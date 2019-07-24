Boys and girls challenged themselves and each other physically and mentally by competing in the 2019 Boys & Girls Club Summer Olympics, held July 19 at Logvy Park.
Competing side by side, kids gave it their all in relay races around the gym, and lap swimming in the community pool next door to the clubhouse. The Olympic athletes also competed in archery, solo soccer power shots, discus throw, and hurdle races, trying to beat the clock and each others' performances.
Prior to the games, entrants were pumped up and inspired by watching triumphant video footage of Olympic champions from previous years. Under the supervision of clubhouse coaches, the athletes were allowed to compete in as many events as they were willing and able to during the course of the afternoon.
At the end of the competition, the winning athletes participated in a ceremony in front of the official Olympic logo, where they were presented with medals and prizes. Following the closing ceremonies, all of the competitors were rewarded with snow cones.