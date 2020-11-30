Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley seeks third remote learning hub, steps up fundraising

With a waiting list to enter children into its pandemic-age remote learning program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley are seeking to open another branch early next year — and making an online push to fund it while the coronavirus blocks its normal slate of crab feeds and galas.
The nonprofit plans to bring its full-day, five-day-a-week program for local children and teenagers to a third location starting in mid-January, according to Greg Bouillerce, the Napa club’s executive director. The new hub would join the programs it has offered at its Napa and American Canyon clubhouses since the school year began in August.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley is responding to intense community demand for the full-day care service, which the nonprofit is offering to families of essential workers, first responders, and others unable to work from home — or oversee their children’s remote learning — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s what impelled us to look at a third site — every day I hear from families that frankly need the additional support, Bouillerce said in an interview. “It’s very easy for us to assume that everything is OK when you can work from home, but when you’re forced to confront the reality of having to leave your first-grader at home alone or you won’t make rent at the end of the month, these are real concerns.”
About 180 students are taking part in the organization’s full-day program across the Napa and American Canyon clubhouses, and Bouillerce predicted the additional, temporary hub — to be located in the city of Napa — can host 60 to 80 more. A waitlist for the program was capped at 100 children in September, a number Bouillerce said could exceed 200 were the list to reopen.
In an email, Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley estimated it will cost $150,000 to start up and run an additional youth-care site for six months, a period that would cover the second semester in the Napa Valley Unified School District. Bouillerce said the nonprofit is assuming it will operate its program for the rest of the school year, with more than half of NVUSD’s 17,000-plus students still studying fully online. (Those taking part in the district’s hybrid learning model, which began Oct. 26 with two half-days of classroom instruction per week, are not eligible for the Boys & Girls Club program.)
The remote-learning program divides students into learning pods of about 10 children each. To maintain physical distancing and reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, groups do not mingle and are assigned separate restrooms, study areas, entrances and exits.
To pay for the full-day services — which is being offered to families without charge — Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley is stepping up its online fundraising as the pandemic keeps group celebrations off limits.
The group’s annual gala in May was among the first mass gatherings to be canceled by state and county stay-at-home orders issued in March, and its next crab feed will not take place in January 2021 as previously scheduled, with coronavirus vaccines expected to be several months away from reaching the general public.
Replacing the January crab feed, which typically raises more than $70,000 for the group, will be a six-day digital auction Jan. 18-23. Visitors at the online OneCause auction platform will bid on about 100 different packages, including wine lots and offerings from Napa Valley restaurants, and organizers also may offer daily take-home meal packages from eateries in the county, according to Bouillerce.
“With Napa in purple (indicating the fastest rate of viral spread on the state’s four-tier scale), it’s not just going to be feasible for us,” Bouillerce said of the crab feed, which usually draws 800 to 1,000 guests at the Napa Valley Expo. “It’s just not conducive to a COVID environment.”
The nonprofit also is promoting the Business Campaign, inviting companies to contribute sums ranging from $500 to $50,000. Sponsors will be honored on the group’s website in January.
The fundraising efforts are meant to ensure the ability to keep up services for as long the pandemic remains active, with the group expecting to use up earlier grants — including $227,000 it received through the federal CARES Act — by early next year.
Those wishing to contribute to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley can visit thepositiveplace.org and click the Donate Today button. For more information, contact 707-255-8866 or email Bouillerce at greg@thepositiveplace.org
