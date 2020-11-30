Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley seeks third remote learning hub, steps up fundraising

The group’s annual gala in May was among the first mass gatherings to be canceled by state and county stay-at-home orders issued in March, and its next crab feed will not take place in January 2021 as previously scheduled, with coronavirus vaccines expected to be several months away from reaching the general public.

Replacing the January crab feed, which typically raises more than $70,000 for the group, will be a six-day digital auction Jan. 18-23. Visitors at the online OneCause auction platform will bid on about 100 different packages, including wine lots and offerings from Napa Valley restaurants, and organizers also may offer daily take-home meal packages from eateries in the county, according to Bouillerce.

“With Napa in purple (indicating the fastest rate of viral spread on the state’s four-tier scale), it’s not just going to be feasible for us,” Bouillerce said of the crab feed, which usually draws 800 to 1,000 guests at the Napa Valley Expo. “It’s just not conducive to a COVID environment.”

The nonprofit also is promoting the Business Campaign, inviting companies to contribute sums ranging from $500 to $50,000. Sponsors will be honored on the group’s website in January.