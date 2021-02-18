Brannan Center welcomes its first executive director

In another step forward with its plans to create an inclusive and diverse community center for Calistoga, the Brannan Center has appointed its first executive director, Bobbi Frioli, and named two new board members, Pam Ingalls and Anne Carver.

Fioli has already been instrumental in developing early grassroots support for the overhaul of the historic building.

“I know Bobbi will work closely with the board as we focus on designing the future of the center, fundraising, and establishing strong ties with existing Napa Valley arts, community, and educational organizations,” said Ed Kozel, Brannan Center board member. “The addition of Pam and Anne, with their combined nonprofit experience, represents our commitment to service the entire Calistoga community and operate with fiscal responsibility.”

Frioli brings with her a background in management, start-ups, financial expertise, and leadership as a global sales leader for SaaS, a technology company. She also has more than 20 years of experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit worlds. She lives in Calistoga with her partner and their three dogs.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me to lead the Brannan Center,” she said. “I can’t wait to build our momentum and ensure we will be an asset to the entire community.”