Brannan Center welcomes its first executive director

In another step forward with its plans to create an inclusive and diverse community center for Calistoga, the Brannan Center has appointed its first executive director, Bobbi Frioli, and named two new board members, Pam Ingalls and Anne Carver.
Fioli has already been instrumental in developing early grassroots support for the overhaul of the historic building.
“I know Bobbi will work closely with the board as we focus on designing the future of the center, fundraising, and establishing strong ties with existing Napa Valley arts, community, and educational organizations,” said Ed Kozel, Brannan Center board member. “The addition of Pam and Anne, with their combined nonprofit experience, represents our commitment to service the entire Calistoga community and operate with fiscal responsibility.”
Frioli brings with her a background in management, start-ups, financial expertise, and leadership as a global sales leader for SaaS, a technology company. She also has more than 20 years of experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit worlds. She lives in Calistoga with her partner and their three dogs.
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me to lead the Brannan Center,” she said. “I can’t wait to build our momentum and ensure we will be an asset to the entire community.”
Carver has been deeply involved in community activities since her arrival in Calistoga in the early 1990s. President and founder of UpValley Family Centers, she is also a founder of the San Francisco Day School.
Since retiring from a career in commercial lending in banking, Ingalls is the founder of Wine Country Animal Lovers (WCAL) and is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce conference board.
The Brannan Center was formed in 2020 as a nonprofit organization, with local organizers determined to transform Calistoga’s Community Presbyterian Church — also known as the “Green Church” — on Third and Washington streets, which has fallen into disrepair over the years.
The church, a Calistoga landmark for 150 years, will be reconfigured as a vibrant multi-cultural community center and performing arts venue. No plans for the start of construction have been announced.
Board member Jim Barnes said, “As we move forward with the Brannan Center project, we are fortunate to have recruited and hired our first executive director. Bobbi will bring to life the dream and the vision we have created for the enrichment of our community through the construction phase and into our full goal of community service. We have also expanded our board from the eight founding members to 10 with the addition of Pam and Ann. The addition of these two outstanding community activists brings enhanced skill sets and management expertise to the board and strengthens our team.”
