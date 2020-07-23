Brannan Community Center project moves forward despite noise, parking, and events concerns

The conversion of the "Green Church" into the Brannan Community Center will move forward, though concerns about noise, parking, and the size and number of events to be allowed remain unresolved.
The project came before the Calistoga Planning Commission via Zoom and YouTube on Wednesday, in the first round of hashing out details of the plans.
Formerly a hub of arts and cultural activity for the community, the building fell into disrepair and was red-tagged a few years ago.
Plans call for a complete renovation of the church, including the addition of a new central lobby, and a new 2,000-square-foot outdoor terrace area adjacent to the corner of Washington and Third streets. The terrace would be raised several feet above the existing grade and be heavily landscaped.
Plans also include converting the sanctuary and main hall into a performance space and creating a community hall that can seat up to 130 people. The commercial grade kitchen will also be overhauled, restrooms will be brought up to code and offices and conference space will be added as well. There will also be space for the current Presbyterian community to worship.
The steeple will also be reconstructed, and the building will be painted a tan color. All outdoor lighting will be dark-sky compliant.
Events, noise, parking
The church property is centrally located in a residential neighborhood, near Calistoga Elementary School and Holy Assumption Monastery.
The project has tremendous community support, as evidenced by the many emails to city officials, testimony at the meeting, and financial support to the Brannan Community Center nonprofit. But issues of noise, events and parking will likely not be resolved anytime soon.
The city has proposed “robust conditions” for events that include a cutoff time of 9 p.m. for outdoor events and 10 p.m. for indoor events; compliance with the city’s noise ordinance; no events are to occur in the parking lot; and there will be no outdoor amplified music without a special event permit, said Planning Director Zac Tusinger.
“The city wants to be respectful of the neighbors. The big question is, what is the correct number of events?” he said.
Ed Kozel, one of the members of the Brannan Center board, said defining the number of events is a difficult concept because of the different sizes and frequency of activities that are already lining up. The nature of the events “are all over the chart,” he said, and include regular school gatherings; music and dance practices and performances; weddings and funerals; and smaller weekly clubs like AA.
Commissioner Scott Cooper, acting as chair, said local schools and the church congregation have already asked to be exempt from the city’s event limit.
“It’s going to be a learning process and during the first year we’ll be learning how to manage that,” Kozel said, adding no events are contracted at this point. But the nonprofit has reached out to the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Napa Valley Film Festival.
Commissioner Doug Allan said it would be problematic at the meeting to define public versus private events, and find a suitable number of events, “but I think we’re going to have more events than what there is space for, especially with no Fairgrounds available. We won’t find the answers today about everything that will pop up.”
Planning Commission Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, though recused from the meeting as he is the architect on the project, spoke to the noise issue saying the building will be outfitted with a commercial grade HVAC system, so as to keep doors and windows closed. The building will be retrofitted with insulation, and windows with sound-deterrent glass. “It’s highly effective,” he said.
As for parking, the church has 31 spaces. Wilkes said the Center has permission to use parking at the nearby elementary school, and there is public parking two blocks away next to the police station.
Half a dozen residents spoke at the meeting in favor of the project, but several pointed out that the public parking area near the police station is prohibitive on Saturday mornings and early afternoons due to the Farmer’s Market, and otherwise not guaranteed.
Deferring any definitive decisions to be addressed in the future, Cooper said, “It sounds like (the board) is policing themselves so we should avoid mandating (finer points) at this time.”
Commissioner Doug Allan said, “We won’t find the answers today about everything that will pop up. Finding the right compromise for today would be challenging. The (Brannan) board is very open to addressing concerns. I have all faith this organization will find the right solution for the community.”
