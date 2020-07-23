Brannan Community Center project moves forward despite noise, parking, and events concerns

“It’s going to be a learning process and during the first year we’ll be learning how to manage that,” Kozel said, adding no events are contracted at this point. But the nonprofit has reached out to the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Napa Valley Film Festival.

Commissioner Doug Allan said it would be problematic at the meeting to define public versus private events, and find a suitable number of events, “but I think we’re going to have more events than what there is space for, especially with no Fairgrounds available. We won’t find the answers today about everything that will pop up.”

Planning Commission Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, though recused from the meeting as he is the architect on the project, spoke to the noise issue saying the building will be outfitted with a commercial grade HVAC system, so as to keep doors and windows closed. The building will be retrofitted with insulation, and windows with sound-deterrent glass. “It’s highly effective,” he said.

As for parking, the church has 31 spaces. Wilkes said the Center has permission to use parking at the nearby elementary school, and there is public parking two blocks away next to the police station.