Broken water main in Calistoga results in power, cell service outage

A broken water main on Wednesday evening resulted in approximately 186 PG&E gas customers in Calistoga to be with power, which crews are working on to restore today.

Public Works received a report of a broken water main around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Blvd (Highway 128), in a large lawn area on the northeast side of the intersection, according to the public works department.

The main, installed in 1971, had become intertwined by tree roots that broke the main. Public Works crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m. with equipment to repair the large water leak on the 6-inch main and during the excavation inadvertently fractured a 2-inch gas main and partially damaged an AT&T telephone line that were installed too close to the city’s water main.

The City Public Works crew immediately called the Calistoga Fire Department, PG&E and AT&T for assistance, and to address public safety, Nixle advisories were sent out to the public about 5:30 p.m. notifying them to avoid the area.

Cedar Street was closed temporarily, and a Fire Department crew established a perimeter around the rupture. Within approximately two hours of being notified, PG&E crews arrived and installed a temporary clamp on the fractured gas line.