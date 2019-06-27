Brother and sister act at historic Pope Valley Winery

-2016 Merlot, also from Eakle Ranch, vines planted in 1997, 225 cases made, $38;

-2016 Sangiovese from Eakle Ranch, vines planted in 1997, 150 cases made, $36;

Pope Valley Winery

-Ed Haus purchases a farm in Pope Valley and opens his blacksmith shop in 1882

-Ed and Bertha Haus found Burgundy Winery & Olive Oil Factory in 1897

-During Prohibition, Haus wine is sent to Chicago to be served in Al Capone’s speakeasies and brothels

-The Haus children, Sam and Lily, operate the winery until 1959

-The Devitt Family buys winery in 1972

- Pope Valley residents Jim, Sam and Henry Eakle, Ralf Gerdes, Manny Gomes and Rodney Young buy winery in 1997

-The next generation, David Eakle and Diana Eakle Hawkins with their father Sam buy out winery partners in 2009